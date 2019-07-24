CLOSE
News & Gossip
Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again After Her Major Weight Loss

Essence Awards Luncheon 2019

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Last summer, Sherri Shepherd proudly revealed that by taking sugar out and adopting the Keto diet, she managed to lose more than 30 pounds. As the months passed and she continued to lose more weight, the 52-year-old starred in a Swimsuits for All campaign with Ashley Graham, changed up her attire and managed to go from a Type II diabetic to not even pre-diabetic status.

The star’s health and wellness journey has certainly been an inspiring one. However, with most journeys of this kind, there are the ups and there are also the missteps. She recently shared a photo of herself, admitting that she gained some weight but wasn’t letting that slipup hold her back. In fact, she used the moment to encourage her followers to do the work and go on the journey with her.

“Have to admit I gained some lbs bc I’ve been traveling non-stop, eating out & no exercise … I always love a good incentive to kickstart getting my weight back on track so I partnered w @healthywage … I bet on myself that I could lose 15lbs in 6 mos.”

Shepherd revealed that she’s been using HealthyWage, which is a health and wellness company providing cash prices when you successfully lose weight, for a month. So far, she’s already seen pounds start to fall off again and is feeling inspired.

But whatever happens from here, Shepherd has done amazing work already, and she did it all for the right reasons — son Jeffrey.

“Sometimes you go through stuff and you want to just grab something sweet. Ex-husbands, things like that,” she joked when talking to Wendy Williams last year. “And I was doing that and Jeffrey was in the backseat, Wendy, and I was eating something I wasn’t supposed to. He said, ‘Mommy, if you die, who’s going to be my bodyguard?’ I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘Who’s going to watch me?’ And literally I said, ‘Sherri, you’ve got to do something different.’”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Sherri Shepherd Gets Honest About Gaining Weight Again After Her Major Weight Loss was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

