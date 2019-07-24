DL’s Top 10 Warning Signs Women Ignore While Dating

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 07.24.19
While dating there are sometimes warning signs that the relationship won’t work out. Unfortunately a lot of women ignore these signs. A lot of the time women ignore the fact that she and her man can’t agree on anything, he doesn’t like your friends and they don’t like him. Check out the full list in the audio above and find out if you should get out of the relationship!

DL’s Top 10 Warning Signs Women Ignore While Dating was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

