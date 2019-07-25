CLOSE
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running Out To Greet Him

Candles

Source: March Funeral Home / March Funeral Home

The father of a 3-year-old Florida girl recently did an unspeakable act that left them both dead. WEAR-TV reports that Cherish Jackson was shot in the head twice by her father, 22-year-old Terrence Jackson, outside her Escambia County home Saturday afternoon.

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted him.

Cherish ran out to the car crying, ‘Daddy, Daddy,’” one neighbor who witnessed the event told WEAR-TV. “She was all happy to see him.”

“I know he said something to Cherish right before he shot her because I saw her look up at him,” the neighbor, who asked to remain unidentified, told WEAR-TV. “That image of her looking at him is etched into my mind forever.”

The neighbor who described the scene as “horrific” said Terrence walked about 100 yards with the daughter before shooting her and then turning the gun on himself. The witness called authorities as both bodies laid lifeless in the street.

So far police don’t have a motive for the murder-suicide.

During a vigil for little Cherish family members remembered her as a “fighter” and noted that she was still alive when transported to a local hospital for her injuries before succumbing to her injuries the next day.

This story was originally posted on Bossip.com.

3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running Out To Greet Him was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

