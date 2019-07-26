CLOSE
Peep The Trailer To Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Hulu might have a hit on their hands...

Wu Tang American Saga

We’re only a few weeks removed from Showtime wrapping up their in-depth 4-part documentary Of Mics And Men, but for those OG Hip-Hop heads who can’t get enough of their Wu-Tang fix, Hulu got some ish in the chamber about to pop off.

Beginning September 6th Wu-Tang fans will be able to once again relive life in the 80’s and 90’s when they watch how 9 teenagers struggling on the streets of Staten Island went on to become Hip-Hop legends when Wu-Tang: An American Saga drops on Hulu. Written and created by The RZA and Alex Tse, the series will follow the pre-superstar lives of Wu-Tang’s clan members and show how their hardships helped them to become a family and ultimately rap superstars.

Though most of the cast consists of up and coming actors that fans won’t be familiar with, Hip-Hoppers will be quick to recognize Dave East filling the shoes of none other than M-E-T-H-O-D Man! Here’s to hoping his acting can capture the fire and spirit that made Hip-Hop’s Johnny Blaze a fan favorite clan swordsman.

Check out the trailer for Wu-Tang: An American Saga below and let us know if this will be enough for you to subscribe to Hulu come September.

