CLOSE
Dave East , Method Man
HomePhotos

This Fine A** New Rapper Is Playing Method’s Man Fine A** In ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Posted July 5, 2019

Dave East/ Method Man

Source: Johnny Nunez/Anthony Harvey / Getty

Hulu’s new series Wu-Tang: An American Saga chronicles the hip-hop legacy of one of rap’s most prolific groups. We’ll get to see Method Man, ODB, The Rza, The Gza, Raekwon and the rest of the legendary crew’s rise to riches story and casting to portray the Shaolin-born clique is pretty on point.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Rapper Dave east was cast to play Method Man in the Hulu original and if you were hype to see the M-e-t-h-o-d Man at the BET Awards, we think you’ll have a grand time watching East play him.

The series also stars Shamiek Moore, Joey Bada$$, Ashton Sanders, Siddiq Saunderson, Marcus Callender, Julian Elijah Martinez, Zolee Griggs, Erika Alexander, TJ Atoms and Johnell Young.

See Also: The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell

Wu-Tang: An American Saga airs September 4.

More pics of Dave East when you keep scrolling…

This Fine A** New Rapper Is Playing Method’s Man Fine A** In ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

New Jacc City In Bogota 🔵

A post shared by REST IN PEACE MALIK & MUGGA (@daveeast) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Another Day Another Movie 🎥

A post shared by REST IN PEACE MALIK & MUGGA (@daveeast) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Thank You God...

A post shared by REST IN PEACE MALIK & MUGGA (@daveeast) on

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

🔜

A post shared by REST IN PEACE MALIK & MUGGA (@daveeast) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

Ticaaaal!!!!!!!

A post shared by REST IN PEACE MALIK & MUGGA (@daveeast) on

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

Ya Uber Outside Ma ✌🏽

A post shared by REST IN PEACE MALIK & MUGGA (@daveeast) on

Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close