CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Wendy Williams Checks Bow Wow For Talking Reckless About Ciara [Video]

She put Shad Moss in his place quicker than a real estate agent.

Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 23, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Even though her private life might be in shambles the Queen of Media misses nothing. Wendy Williams recently put Bow Wow on notice for being a habitual line stepper.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on The Grio the talk show host had time on Wednesday, July 24. While going through her daily topic list she called out the “Like You” rapper for talking sideways about his former love interest Ciara. During a club appearance last week he was seen on camera saying “I had that b**** first you know that right” when rapping along his hit “Like You” which featured his then time girlfriend Ci-Ci.

The diss did not sit well with Wendy at all. “Bow Wow, I am mad at you. What are you doing?” she exclaimed. She continued on her with scolding. “It’s very distasteful. We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man. We’ve all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘bitch,’ you were so wrong for that.”

Naturally Shad’s inflammatory adlibs made the rounds on the internet prompting Nelly and T.I. to do a impromptu intervention on the Like Mike actor.

You can see Wendy’s response below.

Pint-Sized Rapper Trolls Ex-Girlfriend, Gets Put Into Place
17 photos

Photo: WENN.com

Wendy Williams Checks Bow Wow For Talking Reckless About Ciara [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

wendy williams

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close