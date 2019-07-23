CLOSE
bow wow , Ciara
HomePhotos

Pint-Sized Rapper Trolls Ex-Girlfriend, Gets Put Into Place

Posted July 23, 2019

2005 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Lawrence Lucier / Getty

Bow Wow played himself. The rapper born Shad Ross made a disrespectful comment about his now happily married ex-girlfriend, Ciara, and Twitter proceeded to drag him for all the filth.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Apparently, Bow Wow was performing at some club (initial reports said “concert,” to the surprise of many) when he decided to tell the crowd, “I had this bitch first,” in reference to Ciara while he was performing “Lile You.”

Let’s for the moment disregard that Ciara’s hubby, superstar NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, could fold Bow Wow as an afterthought. The uncouth remark did not go over well with the Twitter massive. Bow Wow is already a slander magnet, so it doesn’t take much to motivate the social media troops to go in on the short-statured rapper. And the dragging was most efficient, and hilarious.

We curated the best of the best for your pleasure below.

Pint-Sized Rapper Trolls Ex-Girlfriend, Gets Put Into Place was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2. Wait…

3.

4.

5.

6. #NeverForget

7.

8.

9.

10. Residual slander…

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Missing Man Found After 10 Years Behind Refrigerator…

The story of a missing Iowa man made a tragic turn due to a shocking discovery...
07.24.19
Father Of 6 Breaks Neck After Getting Hit…

A bizarre force of nature ended in tragedy for one North Carolina family who took a trip to the beach.
07.24.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close