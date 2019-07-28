CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nas Says Prince Curved Him Because Rapper Didn’t Own His Masters

The Purple One was playing no games.

Leave a comment
Nas' "The Lost Tapes 2" Release Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Prince once curved Nas, but the rapper took it as a life lesson. While on Noreaga’s Drink Champ’s podcast, the Illmatic rapper detailed how the late artist passed on collaborating with him because he didn’t own his masters.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It turned out Prince showed up at Nas’ I Am… album release party and he figured it was his opportunity to make a song with the Purple One.

“I sought him because he came to my ‘I Am . . .’ release party,” Nas recalled to NORE. “I said, ‘Yo, look, man, let’s do this. Let’s do this song.’ And he was like, ‘Do you own your masters?’ But he blew my sh*t because I was like, ‘I don’t. And I’m far from it, because I owe this label like four, five albums’. . . I was like, ‘Damn.’”

Prince told Nas to give him a call after he handled his business, but unfortunately a collab didn’t manifest before his untimely passing.

Added Nas, “He kind of helped me see the future.”

True indeed.

Nas Says Prince Curved Him Because Rapper Didn’t Own His Masters was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Nas , Prince

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close