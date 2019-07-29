CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

A pair of former political aides have launched a “We Are Baltimore” website.

The ‘We Are Baltimore’ site was already in the works for a fall launch, but its co-founders decided to launch it early in the wake of President Trump’s negative comments about Charm City.

“The public is desperate for something like this,” co-founder Michael Cryor, who helped lead former Mayor Martin O’Malley’s “Believe” campaign, told the Baltimore Sun. “They can look forward to a site that provides an alternative to the negative perception of Baltimore.”

When the website is fully up and running, visitors will be able to surf through original and aggregated articles that cast Baltimore in a positive light. Users will be able to vote articles up or down, similar to the site Reddit.

At the end of each month, the most popular content will be featured in out-of-town marketing effort to show the rest of the country and the world what Baltimore is like.

Cryor said he wants to counteract “negative portrayals of people of color” with “positive messaging and storytelling.”

Click Here to Check Out WeAreBaltimore.com.

Source: Baltimore Sun

The country is rallying around Baltimore three days after President Donald Trump attacked the city in a series of tweets, calling Baltimore "a rat and rodent infested mess." A 'We Are Baltimore' hashtag soon surfaced on Twitter with people sharing what they love so much about the city. Check out a few of our favorite tweets below.

