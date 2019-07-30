CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are Offensive Overseas

Senior man in car showing thumb up focus on foreground.

Source: DjelicS / Getty

It’s easy (and almost natural) to use hand gestures in foreign countries where you know little to none of its native language. But, did you know some of our regular hand gestures, even as simple as a thumbs-up, are offensive overseas? 

Esurance.com gathered an eye-opening list of hand gestures that have different meanings in different places. Check it out below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

1. Pointing

Pointing can be taken as “attitude” in many countries — America, too, in some instances. Instead of pointing, experts recommend using an open-hand gesture to motion the same acts.

2. Fingers Pressed To Your Nose

We often squeeze our nose when things stink, but in Southern Italy, it means “I don’t trust you.”

3. Thumbs Up

Where we’re from, a thumbs up just means “ok” or “all good,” but in some parts of the Middle East, it means “I don’t really like you.”

4. Beckoning Finger

Have you ever motioned someone to come your way with your finger? Well, in places like Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and some parts of Africa, it’s almost seen as an invitation to fight: “Death to you.” 

5. Peace Sign

A quick two fingers in the air could signify far worst than peace in the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia, depending on how you position it. When done with your palm facing inward, it means “anti-peace.”

6. High Five

A high five equates to “hey” and “way to go” in America, but in Greece and other parts of the Mediterranean hub, it kind of means “talk to the hand.” 

See Esurance.com’s suggestions on how to make up for your mistakes overseas here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Traveler’s Tip: 6 American Hand Gestures That Are Offensive Overseas was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

American , oversees

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Bored Hacker Exposes “Configuration Vulnerability” In Capital One’s…

Another day, another data breach. Equifax is currently out here giving people affected by its massive data breach $125 as…
07.31.19
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…

More people are ordering food directly to their homes than ever before, but how well are meals monitored? According a…
07.31.19
Ben Carr, Stepfather Of Eric Garner, Dies At…

Eric Garner’s stepfather, Ben Carr, reportedly died on Friday in Jamaica during his daughter’s wedding, according to PIX 11. Carr…
07.31.19
Police Officer Accuses McDonald’s Employees Of Biting His…

A police officer wrongly accused McDonald’s employees of taking a bite out of his sandwich, before realizing he after he actually…
07.31.19
College Student In Birmingham Almost Lost Her Job…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury…

The mom of a 10-year-old boy received the shock of her life recently: a phone call from her local juvenile…
07.30.19
This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be…

Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World? That is the question that has sparked a…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close