CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Mogul’ Returns To Spotify With Combat Jack Tribute Episode

The late Reggie Ossé will be honored in a special episode to kick off the podcast's new season with Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins as the host.

Spotify Mogul launch party celebrates the life of Chris Lighty

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

The 2017 passing of Reggie “Combat Jack” Ossé left a massive hole in the realm of Hip-Hop podcasts, and the game lost one of its brightest stars and valued insiders as a result. In an upcoming tribute episode of the Mogul podcast, the series will honor Combat Jack for his contributions to the culture.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Complex exclusively reports:

In an exclusive clip Complex is sharing today, hear Reggie reflect on losing his biggest client, JAY-Z. As he explains, JAY-Z and Dame Dash signed a distribution deal with Freeze Records and Priority Records to release his debut album Reasonable Doubt. Dame wanted him and Hov to get a gross share of the royalties.

“We didn’t get those terms,” he says. “You know, it’s a small label with somebody taking a chance on them, you can’t really negotiate that. And then when JAY-Z’s first album Reasonable Doubt became a success, I got left holding a bag. I got blamed for the deal.”

The second season of Mogul returns on July 31. Here an exclusive clip from Gimlet below with Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins carrying the hosting honors.

Photo: Getty

‘Mogul’ Returns To Spotify With Combat Jack Tribute Episode was originally published on hiphopwired.com

combat jack , Podcast , Spotify

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Bored Hacker Exposes “Configuration Vulnerability” In Capital One’s…

Another day, another data breach. Equifax is currently out here giving people affected by its massive data breach $125 as…
07.31.19
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…

More people are ordering food directly to their homes than ever before, but how well are meals monitored? According a…
07.31.19
Ben Carr, Stepfather Of Eric Garner, Dies At…

Eric Garner’s stepfather, Ben Carr, reportedly died on Friday in Jamaica during his daughter’s wedding, according to PIX 11. Carr…
07.31.19
Police Officer Accuses McDonald’s Employees Of Biting His…

A police officer wrongly accused McDonald’s employees of taking a bite out of his sandwich, before realizing he after he actually…
07.31.19
College Student In Birmingham Almost Lost Her Job…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury…

The mom of a 10-year-old boy received the shock of her life recently: a phone call from her local juvenile…
07.30.19
This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be…

Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World? That is the question that has sparked a…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close