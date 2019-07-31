CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League Conference [VIDEO]

Vote 2020 Label

Source: RobinOlimb / Getty

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American people. At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana several Democratic Presidential Candidates were in attendance. Each candidate present, was allowed to speak directly to voters and address their plans if elected in 2020.

Those candidates included  Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Ami Horowitz and Kirsten Gillibrand. See what each candidate had to say.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Kamala Harris

Senator, Kamala Harris’ campaign slogan is “for the people.” In 2016, she became the second African American woman in history to be elected to the U.S. Senate, and the first African American and first woman to serve as Attorney General of the state of California. She plans to restore justice in America and build an economy that works for everyone.

Pete Buttigieg

Mayor of South Ben, Indiana and former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Reserve, Pete Bittigieg has been serving as Mayor of Indiana since 2012.  He has made it his responsibility to make every resident of South Bend feel included and safe. He wants to build an America where everyone has the chance to find purpose and belonging in the economy and the country.

Ami Horowitz

Ami Horowitz is a documentary filmmaker. Now, he is looking to become the next President of The United States. He is the writer, producer, and director of Ami on the Streets, a short film series produced for Fox News. He says, “I believe in country over party.”

Kirsten Gillibrand

In 2006, Kirsten Gillibrand, ran for the House of Representatives in New York and won. She became the first Democrat to to represent the district in almost in nearly 30 years. In 2009 she was appointed to Senate. In more recent years she has been known for #Metoo advocacy and speaking on the power of women. Her plans focusses on heavily on family-related issues

 

Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League Conference [VIDEO] was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com

2019 National Urban League Conference , Sen. Kamala Harris

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Presidential Hopefuls Speak At The National Urban League…

As the race for President continues, presidential hopefuls are making their way across the country to speak to the American…
07.31.19
Biden & Booker Share Their Plans For The…

At this year’s National Urban League Conference in Indiana, several Democratic Presidential Candidates spoke to community leaders, Urban League members,…
07.31.19
SMH: Teen Allegedly Urinated On Shelf At Walmart

So people have gone from licking ice cream to spitting in mouthwash to … urinating on stuff at Walmart? An…
07.31.19
Bored Hacker Exposes “Configuration Vulnerability” In Capital One’s…

Another day, another data breach. Equifax is currently out here giving people affected by its massive data breach $125 as…
07.31.19
POLL: 1 in 4 Delivery Drivers Admit To…

More people are ordering food directly to their homes than ever before, but how well are meals monitored? According a…
07.31.19
Ben Carr, Stepfather Of Eric Garner, Dies At…

Eric Garner’s stepfather, Ben Carr, reportedly died on Friday in Jamaica during his daughter’s wedding, according to PIX 11. Carr…
07.31.19
Police Officer Accuses McDonald’s Employees Of Biting His…

A police officer wrongly accused McDonald’s employees of taking a bite out of his sandwich, before realizing he after he actually…
07.31.19
College Student In Birmingham Almost Lost Her Job…

A Black University of Alabama at Birmingham student says she was threatened with the loss of her job before the…
07.31.19
10-Year-Old Boy Charged With Assault After Dodgeball Injury…

The mom of a 10-year-old boy received the shock of her life recently: a phone call from her local juvenile…
07.30.19
This Mom Thinks Adults Without Children Should Be…

Should adults who don’t have children be banned from visiting Disney World? That is the question that has sparked a…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close