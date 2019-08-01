CLOSE
Wild For The Flight: Busta Rhymes Allegedly Spazzes Out On Flight To London

"Let's go homeboy".

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

It seems Busta Rhymes wasn’t having it when he boarded a flight to Europe the other day. The Dungeon Dragon took offense to his personal space being infringed upon, literally.

Page Six is reporting that the “Make It Clap” rapper wasn’t in the best of moods when he was on route to London. A woman reportedly stashed her luggage in the compartment above his first class seat which he took offense to. According to The Daily Mail he was very harsh is his response. A passenger who was sitting nearby spilled the tea.

Busta got on the plane and saw that this woman had put her luggage in his section of the overhead locker,” the source claimed. From there he allegedly demanded to know who the baggage belonged to. “This British woman stood up and said the bags belonged to her. He was ranting and raving, getting really angry and demanding to know why she had used his locker.” Yikes bro.

The onlooker continued with their report. “He told her to move her stuff immediately. He began shouting and behaving extremely aggressively and the woman was getting more and more upset, she began crying. As she got more and more tearful, her husband intervened and told him he needn’t be so rude to his wife. He said that he was upsetting her when she was clearly happy to move her things.” It seems the Brooklyn MC ran out of F’s to give at that point as he responded to the husband with “let’s go homeboy”.

See Also: Mariah Carey & Busta Rhymes Are The Cool Aunt And Uncle Who Won’t Let Go Of Their Young Days

Page Six reached out to British Airways and while they did not name Busta specifically they did confirm something went down. “Our cabin crew and Captain reassured all the customers involved. All those in the cabin were given the option of moving away, and the flight did not depart until everyone confirmed that they were happy to continue.” Busta Rhymes did not respond to inquiries from the newspaper for a comment.

Be easy Bus.

Photo: Michael Wright / WENN.com

Wild For The Flight: Busta Rhymes Allegedly Spazzes Out On Flight To London was originally published on hiphopwired.com

