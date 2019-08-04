CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Fired Actor Jason Mitchell’s Character In ‘The Chi’ Will Be…

Son really got fired on his day off.

For Your Consideration For Showtime's "The Chi"

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

We now know the fate of Jason Mitchell‘s character in Showtime’s The Chi series. The actor was dismissed after misconduct allegations on the set became public, so it really come as a surprise.

But just in case, spoilers ahead, but not really.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to Deadline, Mitchell’s character Brandon will be killed off. The actor was fired after Season 2 wrapped, which put exactly how the character would be removed in limbo—and now we know.

When asked by Deadline after the network’s TCA executive session, Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine confirmed that Brandon is being killed off.

See Also: Tiffany Boone Speaks Out For The First Time Following Jason Mitchell Allegations

“There is a lot of great life in The Chi, and there’s also death in The Chi, and that’s how we’ll be dealing with it,” Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline when confirming the character’s demise.

Back in May. Mitchell was accused of inappropriate behavior on the set with female co-star Tiffany Boone. However, he only got the heave-ho after multiple incidents and after it continued despite HR training.

Executive produced and created by Lena Waithe, The Chi is headed into its third season.

Fired Actor Jason Mitchell’s Character In ‘The Chi’ Will Be… was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jason Mitchell , The Chi

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says…

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday this year.
08.05.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…

Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
08.02.19
Get Your Credit Up: The Apple Card Will…

Hope your credit scores are above 600. CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call that the…
08.01.19
Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun…

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when…
08.01.19
TSA Officers Placed On Leave After Stuffed Gorillas…

Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were reportedly placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International…
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…

While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang…
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Florida love is a different type of love, apparently.
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close