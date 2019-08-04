CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Keith Sweat Does A Special Tribute To Gerald Levert & LSG [Exclusive Video]

One More Time Experience

Source: Blogzworth / Radio One Digital

Keith Sweat never disappoints during his live shows, and at the Tom Joyner One More Time Experience at Wolfcreek Ampitheater in Atlanta, GA he rocked the crowd harder than ever.

He did a special tribute to LSG & Gerald Levert that had Tom Joyner and everyone in the audience on their feet. Check out the video and some of the photos…

Everything You Missed At Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience [Exclusive Photos]
