CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
HomeThe Watts Hot Report

Celebrity Birthdays July 31

AOL BUILD Speaker Series: 'The Player'

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Wesley Snipes  57

J.K. Rowling  54

Lil Uzi Vert  25

jk rowling , lil uzi vert , Wesley Snipes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says…

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday this year.
08.05.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…

Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
08.02.19
Get Your Credit Up: The Apple Card Will…

Hope your credit scores are above 600. CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call that the…
08.01.19
Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun…

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when…
08.01.19
TSA Officers Placed On Leave After Stuffed Gorillas…

Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were reportedly placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International…
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…

While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang…
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Florida love is a different type of love, apparently.
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close