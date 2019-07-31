Celebrity Birthdays July 31

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted July 31, 2019
Source: D Dipasupil / Getty
Wesley Snipes 57
J.K. Rowling 54
Lil Uzi Vert 25
Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday this year.
Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
Hope your credit scores are above 600. CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call that the…
Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when…
Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were reportedly placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International…
While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang…
Florida love is a different type of love, apparently.
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER