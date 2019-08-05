CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend Ends with City Hitting 200th Homicide

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Baltimore’s Ceasefire Weekend ended on a low note with the city logging its 200th homicide.

Ceasefire Weekends, a segment of the citywide Safe Streets initiative, are held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on the first weekend of the month in February, August, and November and Mother’s Day weekend and are typically accompanied with rallies and community gatherings.

The city also opened its 12th and latest Safe Streets Baltimore site, Woodbourne-McCabe, Sunday in a rowhouse at York Road and Sheridan Avenue. With the motto “Stop shooting, start living,” the Safe Streets program tasks reformed criminals with mediating neighborhood disputes, using their street credentials to intervene before disagreements erupt into violence.

A total of seven shootings were reported over the weekend despite the ceasefire call. The fatal one, involving a 32-year-old woman who was found sitting in the driver’s seat of her car in the 4300 block of Seminole Ave. Saturday afternoon with gunshot wounds to her head and chest. She later died at University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center.

Detectives are searching for a man wearing a black T-shirt and shorts and red sneakers who was seen running from the area. The six other shootings happened on Friday.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend Ends with City Hitting 200th Homicide was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , Baltimore Ceasefire

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says…

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday this year.
08.05.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…

Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
08.02.19
Get Your Credit Up: The Apple Card Will…

Hope your credit scores are above 600. CEO Tim Cook announced during Apple’s third fiscal quarter earnings call that the…
08.01.19
Moving Violation While Black: White Cop Pulled Gun…

Roger Morton and his pregnant fiancé Porsha Shields were pulled over in Mississippi earlier in the month for speeding when…
08.01.19
TSA Officers Placed On Leave After Stuffed Gorillas…

Two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers were reportedly placed on leave after a racist display was discovered at Miami International…
08.01.19
What Is The Most Hated Slang Word In…

While everyone is trying to figure out what is the latest slang being passed around, there are a few slang…
08.01.19
Florida Woman Reportedly Bites Off Boyfriend’s Thumb

Florida love is a different type of love, apparently.
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close