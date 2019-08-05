CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About Mass Shootings

It shouldn't take Twitter dragging you for filth to realize you dropped the ball.

The 23rd Annual Webby Awards - Arrivals

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Neil deGrasse Tyson is eating space crow. The astrophysicist is apologizing for the headass tweet he dropped yesterday (August 4) that essentially said people were being way too emotional about two mass shootings in less than 24 hours.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“In the past 48hrs, the USA horrifically lost 34 people to mass shootings. On average, across any 48hrs, we also lose… 500 to Medical errors 300 to the Flu 250 to Suicide 200 to Car Accidents 40 to Homicide via Handgun Often our emotions respond more to spectacle than to data,” tweeted Tyson.

The tweet is still up, and he was rightly read for filth on the Internets.

Today (August 5), he published an apology on his Facebook page. In a post titled TweetStorm, he dropped a longwinded “my bad.”

“My intent was to offer objectively true information that might help shape conversations and reactions to preventable ways we die,” explained Tyson. “Where I miscalculated was that I genuinely believed the Tweet would be helpful to anyone trying to save lives in America. What I learned from the range of reactions is that for many people, some information –-my Tweet in particular — can be true but unhelpful, especially at a time when many people are either still in shock, or trying to heal – or both.”

Then he got to the point: “So if you are one of those people, I apologize for not knowing in advance what effect my Tweet could have on you. I am therefore thankful for the candor and depth of critical reactions shared in my Twitter feed. As an educator, I personally value knowing with precision and accuracy what reaction anything that I say (or write) will instill in my audience, and I got this one wrong.”

We’ll give him props for noting the err of his ways, but that’s where we’ll stop.

Posted by Neil deGrasse Tyson on Monday, August 5, 2019

 

Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About Mass Shootings was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever.
08.06.19
Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About…

Neil deGrasse Tyson is eating space crow. The astrophysicist is apologizing for the headass tweet he dropped yesterday (August 4)…
08.06.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says…

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday this year.
08.05.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…

Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
08.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close