This week’s review is on the Fast & Furious spin off Hobbs & Shaw. Oleebo believes the film should have been called, “Deja Vu I Hate You Venn Diesel.” In the movie The Rock is fighting Idris Elba to save the future of earth. Oleebo says “you will love this movie if you put mayo on your sandwich,” if not, you’ll think it’s okay.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted August 6, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: