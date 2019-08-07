CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White Supremacy Is A “Hoax”

Carlson also stated during a live broadcast that despite the evidence, there's no issue with race relations in America.

Array

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made a statement that has turned heads. According to the conservative pundit’s observation, white supremacy is a “hoax” and that news surrounding its rise despite mounting evidence is nothing more than a tactic to divide the nation.

“This is a hoax, just like the Russian hoax,” Carlson shared with his viewers on Tuesday. “It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.”

He added, “If you were to assemble a list, a hierarchy of concerns, of problems this country faces, where would white supremacy be on the list? Right up there with Russia, probably. The combined membership of every white supremacist organization in this country would be able to fit inside a college football stadium.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Yeah.

Carlson trivializing the tragedies that occurred in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio while failing to link their racial implications is dangerous considering the level of influence he and others of his ilk, such as President Donald Trump, wield over their adoring flock. In response, a #FireTuckerCarlson hashtag has since cropped up but it’s doubtful that it’ll have any true effect.

Photo: WENN

Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White Supremacy Is A “Hoax” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tucker Carlson , White supremacy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…

The fact that the World Wide Web turns 28 years old today either means Millennials are getting old, the Internet…
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child

We all know that God is the only one who can give and take life. And a woman or man…
08.07.19
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close