CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying To Break Into Her House [PHOTO]

Signature Dish Fried Lobster

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

It’s nothing like a home remedy to fix a funky situation or in this case, to light someone up who’s trespassing on your property.

According to USA Today, this is exactly what happened when an Alabama man broke into a woman’s house. Cops say they responded to a domestic dispute call on Thursday and found Larondrick Macklin, 31, with burns on his face. He reportedly broke into the woman’s house armed with a gun and she defended herself by throwing a pot of hot grease on him.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A detective with the Decatur Police Department said he learned that Macklin was the “primary aggressor in the altercation.” He was taken to the hospital after the hot grease was thrown in his face.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s currently unclear whether Macklin had a relationship with the alleged victim.

“Since the situation was of a domestic nature, we are not at liberty to discuss the relationship between the victim and the suspect at this time,” a police spokeswoman said.

Macklin was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree domestic violence. He was taken to jail after receiving medical attention and in lieu of $300,000 bond.

Alabama Woman Tosses Hot Grease On Man Trying To Break Into Her House [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Alabama

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…

The fact that the World Wide Web turns 28 years old today either means Millennials are getting old, the Internet…
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child

We all know that God is the only one who can give and take life. And a woman or man…
08.07.19
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close