CLOSE
National
HomeNational

CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

The potential panel dream team includes April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers.

CNN World Headquarters...

Source: John Greim / Getty

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political roundtable show. April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye, and Bakari Sellers all made a recent appearance together on the network during one of its morning shows, and it appears the chemistry was undeniable.

Page Six reports:

We’re told the cable network hopes to hire regular CNN contributors April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers as panelists for a brand-new show. The plan was kicked into high gear following the positive response the group received after appearing on the network’s morning show, “New Day With Alisyn Camerota and John Berman” during the Democratic debates last week.

“It was the most excitement on that morning show since Chris Cuomo left as co-anchor,” a source told us. “CNN is fast-tracking talks … to develop it into a stand-alone show. The early chatter is that it could start as a weekend show that would rival MSNBC’s programming with Joy Reid, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Kendis Gibson.”

Sounds promising. Hopefully, CNN can pull this off.

Photo: Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Andrew Gillum , Angela Rye , April Ryan , Bakari Sellers , CNN

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
Happy Birthday, Internet: Here’s What Life Was Like…

The fact that the World Wide Web turns 28 years old today either means Millennials are getting old, the Internet…
08.07.19
Unholy: The Pastor Cursed The Landlord’s Firstborn Child

We all know that God is the only one who can give and take life. And a woman or man…
08.07.19
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close