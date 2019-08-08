CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats In Hip Hop History

Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Music is subjective. And everyone has their own opinion on what they consider a fire a** beat. 

For some, it’s solely about the bass. 

For others, it’s all about some quality drums or flawless keys. 

And who doesn’t love a quality, soulful sample.

Today marks the 8th anniversary of one of the greatest hip hop albums we’ve been blessed to experience — Watch The Throne. The Kanye West/Jay-Z joint project set the tone for hella collaboration albums to follow, but none of them caused ripple waves in the culture quite like The Throne. 

I mean, The Throne had “Otis”! Everyone remembers where they were in the Summer of 2011 when they her Otis Redding’s vocals on a loop as Hov and Ye’ took turns snaping on the track. 

With streaming services and social media, the consumption of is easier, but our attention to quality has become much less of a priority. Instead of feeling beats with our bodies now, we think about it in our heads. 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Remember when beats made your whole body move? Well I put together a list of some of the most underrated beats in the history of hip hop — and these are only the ones that come to mind. Hit me up on Twitter @Misskiyonna to share your thoughts.

Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats In Hip Hop History was originally published on globalgrind.com

Hip-Hop

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
Billionaire Owner Of SoulCycle, Miami Dolphins Stephen Ross…

Stephen Ross, the billionaire owner of the Miami Dolphins and the Soulcycle franchise among other ventures, has come under fire…
08.09.19
Gang Leader Found Dead In Cell After Failed…

The Brazilian gang leader and drug trafficker named Clauvino da Silva (also known as “Shorty) horribly attempted to escape his 73-year…
08.08.19
EPIX Drops Full Trailer Of Forest Whitaker Portraying…

A new show is coming to EPIX that will find organized crime clashing with the Civil Rights Movement.
08.08.19
CNN Is Developing An All-Black Political Roundtable Show

If CNN can pull it off, it will have an essential dream team of all-Black panelists for an upcoming political…
08.08.19
A Hateful Note To A Family Struggling With…

Randa Ragland’s main focus is her family. Especially her 3-year-old son, Jaxen, who is fighting cancer. “He’s autistic and he’s…
08.08.19
This Is A Deal: Disney Dropping A $12.99…

Disney’s streaming service hasn’t dropped yet, but the house of the mouse is making sure it competes with the likes…
08.08.19
Human Hot Air Balloon Tucker Carlson Says White…

Tucker Carlson enjoys a high profile platform as a host for Fox News and during a live broadcast, he made…
08.08.19
White South Carolina Teen Banned From School After…

A white South Carolina student connected to a powerful Republican insider has been banned from a Catholic private school in…
08.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close