Don’t Sleep: 18 Of The Most Underrated Beats In Hip Hop History

Music is subjective. And everyone has their own opinion on what they consider a fire a** beat.

For some, it’s solely about the bass.

For others, it’s all about some quality drums or flawless keys.

And who doesn’t love a quality, soulful sample.

Today marks the 8th anniversary of one of the greatest hip hop albums we’ve been blessed to experience — Watch The Throne. The Kanye West/Jay-Z joint project set the tone for hella collaboration albums to follow, but none of them caused ripple waves in the culture quite like The Throne.

I mean, The Throne had “Otis”! Everyone remembers where they were in the Summer of 2011 when they her Otis Redding’s vocals on a loop as Hov and Ye’ took turns snaping on the track.

first time I heard Otis with Ye & Hov it really did feel like I was in a whole different tax bracket — Lefty Knox (@ThePenseur) January 31, 2015

With streaming services and social media, the consumption of is easier, but our attention to quality has become much less of a priority. Instead of feeling beats with our bodies now, we think about it in our heads.

Remember when beats made your whole body move? Well I put together a list of some of the most underrated beats in the history of hip hop — and these are only the ones that come to mind. Hit me up on Twitter @Misskiyonna to share your thoughts.

kiyonnathewriter Posted 21 hours ago

