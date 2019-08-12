CLOSE
Cardi B, Master P, French Montana & More Sued For Sampling Same Song

DJ JMK is seeking damages related to a track he created titled "Choppa Style Instrumental" back in 2000.

Close-Up Of Gavel And Weight Scale On Table In Courtroom

Source: Suwannar Kawila / EyeEm / Getty

A producer has launched a massive lawsuit naming the likes of Cardi B, Master P and others over a track he created in 2000. DJ JMK produced the song “Choppa Style Instrumental” which he claims has been lifted by a number of others.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, DJ JMK claims he created an instrumental called “Choppa Style Instrumental” and eventually hooked up with rapper Choppa to add lyrics to create a song called “Choppa Style.”

He claims the song became popular and they made a deal with Take Fo’ Records to include the song on Choppa’s album. But DJ JMK claims Take Fo’ Records had their in-house producer recreate his song, rather than pay him.

DJ JMK claims the duplicate version copied his “horn riff, arrangement and melody” and used “a piano to copy the horn melody and arrangement” of his song.

He says Choppa eventually landed a deal with Master P’s No Limit Records and another unauthorized version of the song was created, “Choppa Style Remix featuring Master P.”

Over the years, he claims his song was then sampled by Cardi B and City Girls for their song, “Twerk,” by Yo Gotti and French Montana for “Oh Yeah,” and then Trouble’s song with City Girls, “She a Winner.”

DJ JMK is seeking unspecified damages in the matter.

