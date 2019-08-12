CLOSE
For The R&B Lovers: Mary J. Blige, Ashanti, Tamika Scott & More Just Dropped New Music [AUDIO]

Mary J Blige

Source: Josh Brasted / Contributor / Getty

This one’s for R&B lovers.

Nothing beats a good R&B song. Whether it’s smooth, upbeat, painful or just all of thee above with soul, when sang right, there’s this overwhelming feeling of… fulfillment. You know what I’m talking about. That little feeling in your chest when you can relate to a song? Music you can really feel? See, you know.

If you’ve been looking for some new tracks to add to your sing-a-long playlists, Mary J. Blige, Tamika Scott, Raphael Saadiq, Ashanti and BJ the Chicago Kid released new music this month that’s worth taking a listen.

Check them out below and let us know your thoughts!

Mary J. Blige – “Know”

The Queen of hiphop soul did not come to play. Some of Mary J. Blige’s best songs were derived out of pain we’ve been able to apply lessons to and heal from. Here, she explains why.

 

Ashanti – “Pretty Little Thing” ft. Afro B

Ashanti‘s back and issa vibe! The bikini mama took it to the islands for this new jam that is the perfect match to her new swimsuit line with the Pretty Little Thing clothing line.

 

Tamika Scott (of Xscape) – “Almost Over” 

Tamika Scott is preaching in her new inspirational single that encourages people to keep believing in the blessings that wait ahead.

 

Raphael Saadiq – “So Ready” 

Hope you have your 2-step ready! Raphael Saadiq is working on his fifth solo album (his first since 2011) called Jimmy Lee and it sounds like it’s going to be pretty smooth!

 

BJ The Chicago Kid – “Time Today” 

This BJ the Chicago Kid song isn’t new new, but the video and the album from which it was derived is! Watch:

