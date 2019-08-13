CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

It Took Naomi Campbell 33 Years To Get A Calvin Klein Ad Campaign And It’s Goals

Gucci Cruise 2020 - Arrivals

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Even Naomi Campbell knows something about patience and perseverance. The dark skin beauties‘ modeling career has spanned over the course of three decades; however, the 49-year-old is still reaching new milestones within her career. Her list of clients are long, ranging from Theirry Mugler to NARS and even Louis Vuitton; however, she’s never shot for household name Calvin Klein. Well, now she can add this American brand to her list. The British model shot for the brand celebrating their latest #MyCalvin ad campaign.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The supermodel turned YouTube blogger was photographed by Daniel Jackson who shot two photos of the model. The first photo is in #MyCalvins, featuring an editorial like black and white photo. Naomi looks so stunning! The second photo is #MyCalvins IRL (in real life). The campaign is illustrating both the sexy and stripped down (literally!) sides of the model.

She’s not alone in her latest campaign. The campaign also features Odell Beckham Jr., Bella Hadid, Diplo and more. In the video, you see Campbell looking into what seems to be a webcam, sitting on her couch. Sexy!

Both her “filtered” photo and her IRL (in real life) are absolutely stunning! There’s a reason why she’s still one of the best in the game.

What do you think about the ad campaign? Tell us in the comment section!

14 Pics That Prove Naomi Campbell Been Fine Since Before You Were Born
14 photos

It Took Naomi Campbell 33 Years To Get A Calvin Klein Ad Campaign And It’s Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

calvin klein , naomi campbell

Videos
Latest
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

David and Aaron Cabella, 24-year-old twin brothers from Philadelphia, aimed to fill a void by creating a business that will help get…
08.13.19
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close