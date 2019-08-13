CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Shero: 3-Year-Old Uses Lemonade Stand Profits To Buy Diapers For Mothers At Homeless Shelter

Sheroes come in all shapes, sizes and ages and three-year-old Ava Lewis just flexed her superhero muscle. The Durham toddler began selling lemonade outside her mother’s salon The Lather Lounge and soon began drawing large crowds who ordered gallons of the refreshing drink, local news station ABC 11 reports.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Ava then used her profits to buy diapers and bottles for mothers in need. The high demand for Ava’s lemonade keeps customers popping up at all times of the day, even when the salon is closed.

“I said I was going to retire early,” Ava’s mom Maggie said. “I guess Ava is going to have me retire sooner than that. People have been popping up even when we close.”

Ava and her mom Maggie reached their goal and were able to contribute several boxes of baby wipes and a box of diapers to the Good Samaritan Inn, which houses 130 women and children each night.

“It just means the world to us to see a young person…that is thinking of others,” said inn director Gail Mills. “And is selling her lemonade to have the funds to buy the diapers and the wipes — it just makes my day. Such a heartwarming experience to meet little Ava and to see how her mother is teaching her at such a young age to care for others and to share her blessing with people who are having a hard time.”

Read more about this heartwarming story, here.

Shero: 3-Year-Old Uses Lemonade Stand Profits To Buy Diapers For Mothers At Homeless Shelter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

homeless shelter , North Carolina , toddler

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

David and Aaron Cabella, 24-year-old twin brothers from Philadelphia, aimed to fill a void by creating a business that will help get…
08.13.19
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close