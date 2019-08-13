CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Caring For Black Moms: The Heartwarming Story Of Doodle For Google Winner Arantza Peña Popo

The artistic teen talks giving back to her mom.

BELGIUM-EU-INTERNET-ANTITRUST-BUSINESS-GOOGLE

Source: GEORGES GOBET / Getty

The Doodle for Google competition has come to an end and this year’s winner tells a heartwarming story about family and giving back.

Every year, Google hosts the competition to encourages students across the U.S. to submit a creative “doodle” that incorporates the company’s search page logo. This year, the winner receives a $30,000 scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school and a visit to the company’s headquarters in California.

According to USA Today, the theme for 2019 was “When I grow up, I hope…,” and contestants were encouraged to submit art that reflected their vision for the future. This year’s winner, eighteen-year-old Arantza Peña Popo, reflected this theme with her winning piece titled, “Once you get it, give it back.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Her Google art depicts a framed photo of her mom carrying Arantza as an infant, which was inspired by a real photograph in her home of her mom holding her sister. Then, below the framed photo of her mom, an adult version of Arantza is depicted caring for her aging mother.

The Georgia artist was announced as the winner of the competition late Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she made an appearance.

When asked what went into her decision to focus on her mom for the competition, Arantza explained in a Q&A with Google:

“I think it was just a chance to thank her for all she’d done. Sometimes I think of the cost of raising a child all the way to adulthood and since I know I can’t instantly pay my mom back hundreds of thousands of dollars, I can at least pay her back in a sincere doodle.”

Too special.

 

Until the next doodle!

Caring For Black Moms: The Heartwarming Story Of Doodle For Google Winner Arantza Peña Popo was originally published on globalgrind.com

Google , Google Doodle

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

David and Aaron Cabella, 24-year-old twin brothers from Philadelphia, aimed to fill a void by creating a business that will help get…
08.13.19
Interracial Family’s Home Destroyed By Explosion In Suspected…

An interracial couple’s home was reportedly blown up and vandalized with racist symbolism early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the couple’s…
08.09.19
Samsung Unpacks The Beautiful Galaxy Note 10 &…

Galaxy Note fans rejoice, the wait for the next iteration in Samsung’s stylist based flagship model is here. Yesterday (August…
08.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close