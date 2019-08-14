First Look: Kerry Washington To Star In Netflix Adaptation Of ‘American Son’

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope on the small screen, but the famed actress and mom has moved on, flexing her theater chops in the critically acclaimed Broadway play, American Son. There’s some good news for TV lovers however, as the play is getting its own Netflix adaptation:

“Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son,” Netflix states in a press release. “AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce under Washington’s banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.”

Last fall I was blessed enough to embark on a journey of a lifetime, #AmericanSonPlay. In these deeply divided times, I believe this show is MORE than a play. ❤️#AmericanSonPlay is a prayer that we see each other. It is an exercise in listening to each … https://t.co/LYbbzeIjBA pic.twitter.com/YJjmots0I3 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 13, 2019

American Son will hit your fave streaming service November 1, after a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Stay tuned and check out the first-look photos.

.@kerrywashington is headed to @netflix for an adaptation of #AmericanSon, the acclaimed Broadway play about an interracial couple trying to find their missing teenage son.https://t.co/oInMcsPWTz — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 13, 2019

