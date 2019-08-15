CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Behind The Scenes: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says Her Dad Gives “Worst” Acting Advice & ‘Aladdin’ Might Get A Sequel

A supportive father has his flaws.

Jamie Foxx, Corinne Foxx, Miss Golden Globe

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Jamie Foxx‘s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has been bit by the acting bug thanks to her new shark thriller 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. 

According to Page Six, she walked the red carpet with her dad on Tuesday and spoke to reporters about her new take on acting.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“I used to shy away from my last name,” she said. “I really wanted to create a career for myself. [But] I’ve learned to embrace it in the last few years.”

Ironically, Corinne doesn’t get her best advice from dad. In fact, he doesn’t give the most constructive advice at all.

“My dad’s acting advice is the worst,” she said, adding that Jamie FaceTimed her constantly while shooting. According to Corinne, he would say, “It’s so easy anyone can do it,” to which Corinne would reply, “You won an Oscar, of course it’s easy for you.”

We all can’t be out here winning Oscars Mr. Foxx.

Meanwhile, in the Disney universe, creatives might be cooking up new content to add to the latest string of Disney revivals.

According to SyFy Wire, the producer of Aladdin, Dan Lin, is already brainstorming a sequel to the live-action 2019 adaptation.

“We’d love to,” he said regarding making another movie. “People clearly loved the movie and watched it multiple times and we get lots of fan letters and people asking us to make Return [of] Jafar, and I can just tell you that we’re in the early stages right now, but we’re certainly talking about another movie.”

Considering 2019’s Aladdin grossed over $1 billion worldwide, it makes sense that Disney would want to capitalize on more content.

However, Lin assured folks that the sequel wouldn’t be a complete remake of the animated sequel Return of Jafar or any other movie that’s been made before.

“We’re looking at where’s the best way to go with these characters,” Lin said.

Aladdin fans can keep their fingers crossed!

Behind The Scenes: Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Says Her Dad Gives “Worst” Acting Advice & ‘Aladdin’ Might Get A Sequel was originally published on globalgrind.com

Corinne Foxx , jamie foxx

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
White Woman Calls Police On Black Man For…

Four Michigan, police officers reportedly stopped a 20-year-old Black man on the street on August 8 because a white woman…
08.16.19
Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash…

Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved ina fiery plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday. Earnhardt Jr, his wife…
08.16.19
Georgia Woman Faces Charges After Viral HIV Video

A Georgia woman is in hot water after authorities say a ploy to get even with all the men she…
08.16.19
Plus-Size Retailer Avenue Is Closing All Their Stores…

Plus size store Avenue will be closing their 222 United States stores.
08.15.19
After Numerous Failed Attempts, The CBS & Viacom…

After a few failed attempts, CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to merge forming a new media giant the two…
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…

One girl should've just posted a cute selfie like the rest of us.
08.15.19
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close