CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF

Happy National 'I Love My Feet' Day!

'Wake Up Call' To Kick Off The Back To School Season With Shaquille O'Neal

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Anything goes on television nowadays — even if you’re a respectable sports analyst.

Remember when Shaquille O’Neal took funny and gross to the another level on Inside the NBA back in 2017 when he took off his shoe and revealed his shockingly gruesome foot. The guys on the panel nearly barfed. Ernie Johnson said Shaq’s foot looked like “a potato and four toes.” Brace yourself and see below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

Surprisingly, the former NBA star’s arch nemesis Charles Barkley didn’t go in on him too much; but the Internet sure did:

Apparently, Shaq’s feet are what happens when you win four championship rings, but even he has to know his feet are gross as f**k. This isn’t the first time he’s proudly bared his twisted toes. Last Summer, he had the Internet LOL’ing after he posted a pic of his foot donned in electric blue nail polish.

 

 

Clearly, Shaq is in on the joke with everyone else. He even got a pedicure, LIVE with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines on Good Morning America back in January. 

We still ride hard for, Shaq! Happy National ‘I Love My Feet’ Day. 

OMG: Shaq’s Feet Are Scary AF was originally published on globalgrind.com

Shaq

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
Michigan Couple Finds KKK Memorabilia While Touring A…

Reyna and Robert Mathis, an interracial Hispanic and Black couple, were touring the home of potential seller Charles Anderson, an…
08.20.19
Cedric Benson, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36

Cedric Benson, one of the most highly touted running backs in Texas history and former NFL pro, died overnight on…
08.19.19
Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Charged, Security Guard Demanded…

Ezekiel Elliott dodged the jig. The Dallas Cowboys running back won’t face charges in a Las Vegas incident where he…
08.19.19
Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not…

  According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! …
08.19.19
Latest Suicide By NYPD Officer Marks the 9th…

It’s been a rough year for many Americans for many reasons but it seems like something’s going on with New…
08.19.19
Hot Girls Lose Points: NJ Woman Set Man…

A New Jersey woman who was invited to a man’s home for a late-night hookup was angered when she arrived…
08.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close