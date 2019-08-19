CLOSE
Thank You Dallas! The One More Time Experience Was Great!

If you missed the Tom Joyner One More Time Experience at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas the past weekend, you missed a great party! Al B. Sure got the crowd going and even ended up in the crowd!

Doug E. Fresh got on stage and did his thing! He’s still got it…not that we thought he ever lost it.

Doug E. Fresh though OH MY! 🔥 #TJMS25 #Majic945

Tom was presented with the highest award the Dallas African American Museum has to offer, and was honored by Texas state senator Royce West. Ice Cube surprised him with a jersey from his Big 3 Basketball club.

After all of the honors, Lyfe Jennings took the stage and man had the whole crowd singing along with him.

But, Uncle Charlie really brought down the house! He performed so long that the venue shut the power off on him, but he kept going and performed Acapela.

Check out some of the photos from the Tom Joyner One More Time Experience.

