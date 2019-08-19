CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Weds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii [PHOTO]

87th Academy Awards - Press room

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wed his longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian in a low-key but lavish Hawaiian ceremony on Sunday.

The actor surprised everyone when he used Instagram to make the wedding announcement by posting two photos of the couple locked in a loving embrace.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“We do,” he began the caption. “August 18, 2019. Hawaii Pōmaikaʻi (blessed).”

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, began dating around 2007 and they share two children, Jasmine, 3, and Tia, 1. Johnson has an 18-year-old daughter named Simone from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia. The two were married from 1997-2007.

In a July 2018 interview with ET, he summarized that their bond was strong and in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he said. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

Johnson is riding high off his latest move release, Hobbs and Shaw, the newest installment from The Fast & The Furious franchise. This past weekend, the movie had the biggest opening day for any movie in the franchise in South Korea, according to Cinemablend. The movie made $2.4 million on its opening day.

SEE ALSO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Facing Backlash After Netflix Trailer For John Henry Released [VIDEO]

Johnson thanked his fans overseas for their support in an Instagram post hours before he shocked the world with his wedding announcement.

“Thank you Korea for making @hobbsandshaw break another franchise record. Not too shabby for our second week of box office biz. The “Struts into Korea” had me chuckling. Funny visual,” he wrote.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com. 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Weds Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii [PHOTO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

The Rock

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
Michigan Couple Finds KKK Memorabilia While Touring A…

Reyna and Robert Mathis, an interracial Hispanic and Black couple, were touring the home of potential seller Charles Anderson, an…
08.20.19
Cedric Benson, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36

Cedric Benson, one of the most highly touted running backs in Texas history and former NFL pro, died overnight on…
08.19.19
Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Charged, Security Guard Demanded…

Ezekiel Elliott dodged the jig. The Dallas Cowboys running back won’t face charges in a Las Vegas incident where he…
08.19.19
Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not…

  According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! …
08.19.19
Latest Suicide By NYPD Officer Marks the 9th…

It’s been a rough year for many Americans for many reasons but it seems like something’s going on with New…
08.19.19
Hot Girls Lose Points: NJ Woman Set Man…

A New Jersey woman who was invited to a man’s home for a late-night hookup was angered when she arrived…
08.19.19
Jay-Z & Will Smith Invest In Outdoor Camping…

A new app is hoping to bring outdoor camping to wider audiences by way of a similar model to temporary…
08.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close