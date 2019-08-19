What They Really Want: The DMX Challenge Has Folks Drooling Over Black Women’s Beauty

Let’s face it…

DMX‘s voice will forever be stamped in hip hop history thanks to his signature catch phrases (“WHAT!”), impromptu growling and off-kilter cover songs. Even in 2019, people are still celebrating a memorable moment from his 2000 hit, “What They Really Want” featuring Sisqo.

Right off of DMX’s 1999 album And Then There Was X, the song has a signature breakdown in the second verse when DMX lists all the women he’s supposedly had a fling with.

And the list is looooong.

Have you tried the #DMXChallenge yet? Here's a lil' taste of it from our girl @PersiaNicole! pic.twitter.com/uKeybKpoId — 92Q Jams (@92QJamsBmore) August 19, 2019

Considering all these ladies came with their own personalities, some women on the Internet thought it would be fun to match a different hairstyle with the names of the ladies DMX listed. Whether braids, short cuts or a colorful wig, there’s clearly multiple hairstyles to match with Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia, and all the rest of them.

Thus, the #DMXChallenge was born.

Hopped on it. Black hair so versatile 🤣 #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/YiMadsfQDc — Tay Baby (@ThatsWhatGsDoo) August 19, 2019

Shoutout to black women and our hair #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/oZBhIXHK0Y — The Marathon Continues 🏁 (@mssrrisa) August 19, 2019

Some folks didn’t even limit the challenge to hair. Full get-ups were showcased thanks to DMX’s varying tastes.

https://twitter.com/tunamuna_/status/1163305891569045504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1163305891569045504&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fheavy.com%2Fentertainment%2F2019%2F08%2Fdmx-challenge%2F

Black women were getting all the praise for showcasing their many styles of beauty. I mean truly, if anyone can pull off any look, it’s most likely a Black woman.

#dmxchallenge is literally just showing off how versatile & gorgeous black women are ugh I love it. pic.twitter.com/vDOh6K0GAQ — HIP HOP MY WAY (@hip_way) August 19, 2019

But of course, when some people saw the #DMXChallenge, they thought it was going to be something totally different….like a detailed montage of growling dogs.

What I expected to see when I saw #dmxchallenge trending pic.twitter.com/njilBNISY8 — Confucius (@official__bh) August 19, 2019

But in the end, there were those who were just thankful for the inspiration Black women were serving.

Me getting potential new hairstyle ideas from the #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/0FHVRHcxhF — Deelo 👑 (@Justbeinggdee) August 19, 2019

#dmxchallenge so r y'all goin to ur computers, opening imovie or some app, pulling a bunch of old vids of urself where u look different, and then editing all the vids to transition with the DMX song? Is that how much effort is going in to this? If so, I'm hiring a vid editor, hmu — Remi (@Remedhi) August 19, 2019

Thank you Black women, DMX, and the ladies who dealt with him.

