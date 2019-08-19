CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

What They Really Want: The DMX Challenge Has Folks Drooling Over Black Women’s Beauty

One group that can do it all.

Ruff Ryders And Friends - Reunion Tour - Past, Present And Future

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Let’s face it…

DMX‘s voice will forever be stamped in hip hop history thanks to his signature catch phrases (“WHAT!”), impromptu growling and off-kilter cover songs. Even in 2019, people are still celebrating a memorable moment from his 2000 hit, “What They Really Want” featuring Sisqo. 

Right off of DMX’s 1999 album And Then There Was X, the song has a signature breakdown in the second verse when DMX lists all the women he’s supposedly had a fling with.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

And the list is looooong.

Considering all these ladies came with their own personalities, some women on the Internet thought it would be fun to match a different hairstyle with the names of the ladies DMX listed. Whether braids, short cuts or a colorful wig, there’s clearly multiple hairstyles to match with Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia, and all the rest of them.

Thus, the #DMXChallenge was born.

 

Some folks didn’t even limit the challenge to hair. Full get-ups were showcased thanks to DMX’s varying tastes.

https://twitter.com/tunamuna_/status/1163305891569045504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1163305891569045504&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fheavy.com%2Fentertainment%2F2019%2F08%2Fdmx-challenge%2F

 

Black women were getting all the praise for showcasing their many styles of beauty. I mean truly, if anyone can pull off any look, it’s most likely a Black woman.

 

But of course, when some people saw the #DMXChallenge, they thought it was going to be something totally different….like a detailed montage of growling dogs.

 

But in the end, there were those who were just thankful for the inspiration Black women were serving.

Thank you Black women, DMX, and the ladies who dealt with him.

What They Really Want: The DMX Challenge Has Folks Drooling Over Black Women’s Beauty was originally published on globalgrind.com

DMX

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
Michigan Couple Finds KKK Memorabilia While Touring A…

Reyna and Robert Mathis, an interracial Hispanic and Black couple, were touring the home of potential seller Charles Anderson, an…
08.20.19
Cedric Benson, Former NFL Player, Dead At 36

Cedric Benson, one of the most highly touted running backs in Texas history and former NFL pro, died overnight on…
08.19.19
Ezekiel Elliott Won’t Be Charged, Security Guard Demanded…

Ezekiel Elliott dodged the jig. The Dallas Cowboys running back won’t face charges in a Las Vegas incident where he…
08.19.19
Disgusting! Almost Half of Americans Admit to Not…

  According to a survey conducted by Tommy John 45% of Americans admit to not wearing clean underwear every day! …
08.19.19
Latest Suicide By NYPD Officer Marks the 9th…

It’s been a rough year for many Americans for many reasons but it seems like something’s going on with New…
08.19.19
Hot Girls Lose Points: NJ Woman Set Man…

A New Jersey woman who was invited to a man’s home for a late-night hookup was angered when she arrived…
08.19.19
Jay-Z & Will Smith Invest In Outdoor Camping…

A new app is hoping to bring outdoor camping to wider audiences by way of a similar model to temporary…
08.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close