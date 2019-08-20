CLOSE
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming To America 2’

The OG funny man joins an already star-studded cast of comedians and OG actors...

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 17

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

Every week for the past few weeks the cast of Coming to America 2 has grown in star power and this week is no different as it’s being reported that OG comedian Tracy Morgan will indeed be joining the star-studded cast for the highly anticipated sequel.

According to Deadline The O.G. star will be joining Eddie Murphy and other stars from the original film while joining newcomers such as Wesley Snipes, Rick Ross, and Leslie Jones.

While details about the film and it’s characters have been limited we know that the film will revolve around Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) learning that he has a love child named Lavelle living in Queens from a one night stand he had with a Queens woman, Leslie Jones. Tracy Morgan is set to play the hustling big brother of Akeem’s illegitimate child, Reem. At the request of his dying father, King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem returns to America to search for his son and groom him to become the next heir to Zamunda.

We don’t know about y’all but with all this comedic star power it seems like we might have another comedy classic in Coming to America 2.

The Craig Brewer directed sequel is set to land in theaters on December 18, 2020.

Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming To America 2’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

