“Pray For Me”: Loni Love Is Cutting All Alcohol In Preparation For Season 6 Of The Real

2019 Gracies Awards

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Loni Love is going through a dry spell, but we’re talking about alcohol, here.

The 48-year-old comedian and The Real co-host announced her efforts on Monday saying she was going without “Jesus Juice” and other “adult beverages” until the premiere of the show’s sixth season.

The show is set to return September 16th, so she doesn’t have to wait all that long.

This decision comes after Love made a major push to look out for her health, announcing that she was going to be an ambassador for Weight Watchers in the spring. One of the things she loved about the personalized plans put together for her through WW was that she wouldn’t have to go without some of her favorite things, including pasta and a good drink.

“I love pasta [laughs]. I love me some pasta, girl. My plan with my numbers, if I do it right, I can have me some pasta, have me a little glass of wine and I’m still on track. I’m like, wow, it’s so refreshing,” she told us during an interview in May. “Plus, once I was announced as ambassador, Oprah Winfrey posted it on her IG. She basically said, save up your points for some tequila shots. I’m like, yes! I can still have my shots? I’m like, OK. Alright. I’m sold.”

Love has been vocal about her appreciation of “adult beverages.” On her birthday in July, she joked that “Age and glasses of wine should never be counted #HappyBirthdayToMe.”

Though she may have given up the alcohol for now, Love’s boyfriend, James Welsh, certainly hasn’t. She recently shared a photo of him drinking wine and looking like he was having a mighty good time doing so.

“Well I’m not drinking but someone else is for the both of us… ” she wrote as the caption. “#dry to season 6 premiere…. ”

We’re not sure the specific reasoning behind Love’s decision to embark on this dry spell, but a break from the drank is never a bad thing. Good luck!

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

“Pray For Me”: Loni Love Is Cutting All Alcohol In Preparation For Season 6 Of The Real was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

