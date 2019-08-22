CLOSE
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old

American basketball player Dwight Howard arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

From the onset of his professional career, Dwight Howard’s sexuality has been up for discussion. When he was first drafted, he shared that he was going to remain a virgin…in the NBA…until he got married. Five children with five different women later, you might have realized that the plan didn’t exactly pan out.

Then, last year a man named Masin Elije claimed that the two had a sexual relationship. Elije claimed the relationship came to an end once he realized that Howard was engaged in sex parties with transwomen and he refused to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Elije claimed that his refusal resulted in Howard and his team threatening and intimidating him. Elije sued Howard for assault, infliction and emotional distress. Howard countersued for $10 million.

Howard refuted the claims and last year sat down to deny any claims that he had any sexual interest or attraction to men. In fact, he said that he’d never met Elije. And while he said the rumor and the subsequent hate hurt him at first, he found the whole thing liberating in the end because he was able to accept himself in the midst of people who had so many negative things to say about him.

Now, a little over a month since that interview was published, Howard is making another declaration about his personal, romantic life.

Since the news of the scandal began to die down, new rumors of Howard’s relationship with Te’a Cooper began to pick up. The relationship between Howard, 33, and Cooper, 21, was moving so fast that people began to assume that the couple were going to walk down the aisle soon.

And on a recent social media post, Howard confirmed.

SEE ALSO: Dwight Howard Says He Feels ‘Free’ After Rumors That He Was Gay [VIDEO]

A fan asked if Howard was engaged to the current college student. He responded: “Duh.”

Welp there you have it.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Dwight Howard

