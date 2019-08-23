CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’

Just after being announced as the 2019 recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award, the legend Missy Elliott is blessing us with an EP and a new visual for the lead single ‘Throw It Back’

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The video opens with the reality that young hip hop heads have no idea who Elliott is or how she influenced hip hop.  Teyanna Taylor makes a cameo in the video, astonished by the young hip hop enthusiast not knowing who Elliott as she leads them into the Hall of Missy.

In true Missy Elliott style, the video is full of color, wig snatching high fashion, and amazing dancing mixed with creative lyrics using her old song titles and reminding us that she is one of the trailblazers in the game.

Elliott will accept her long overdue 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award on August 26th at 8/7c on MTV. You know the tribute is gonna be fiyah along with a star-studded performance.  Missy Elliott’s new EP ‘Iconology’ is available on all major platforms.

Missy Elliott Drops Visual for ‘Throw It Back’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Missy Elliott

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession…
08.23.19
Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare…

"One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up…
08.23.19
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
Texas Cops Who Led Mentally Ill Man By…

Two white police officers in Galveston, Texas, will not face any criminal proceedings after a viral photograph showed them leading…
08.22.19
Two Bowie State University Students Killed Just Days…

https://youtu.be/fAG3AB9BN9c The Bowie State University is mourning the loss of two students, killed just days apart. In May, 18-year-old Damion…
08.22.19
High School Basketball Player Dies During Workout

Imani Bell, 16, was at Jonesboro, Georgia Elite Scholars Academy doing conditioning drills with her basketball teammates for a “voluntary”…
08.21.19
Mother Admits To Putting Healthy Son Through 13…

A Texas mother admitted to forcing her healthy son to undergo numerous unneeded medical surgeries from 2009 to 2017. According…
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash

Nike is changing the way it handles contracts with elite female athletes that choose to become pregnant, according to Sports…
08.20.19
Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years For…

Seventeen-year-old Dorian Harris reportedly shoplifted a $2 beer from a corner store and it cost him his life. Now, the…
08.20.19
Honduran Soccer Fans Riot Before A Game, Leave…

If you thought the animosity between Yankees and Red Sox fans was bad, you’d be surprised at the hostility held…
08.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close