New Details Emerge About Apple’s Next iPhone, Water Resistant AirPods & Bigger MacBook, Report

Apple’s worst-kept secret is its three new iPhone 11 models featuring that not so attractive triple-camera system on the back. Bloomberg shared more details about the highly-anticipated smartphones and revealed the company will be announcing updates to other devices as well.

There has been a lot of buzz around the next generation of the iPhone. The chatter specifically about its design and its triple-camera system located on the back of the phone. Thanks to Bloomberg, we now know what to expect the from the successors of the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR Models.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Apple will now be offering a “Pro” model that will serve as the upgrade to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The so-called Pro models will feature a new rear camera system equipped with a third sensor that will allow users to capture wide-angle photos as well as videos. The sensors will each take their own image allowing the artificial intelligence software to give you the best-combined picture. The resolution of the new camera will also reportedly be improved with the ability to take photos in low-light situations.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Video recording on the Pro iPhone will also be significantly improved. Users will not only be able to record video, but also edit, crop and add effects while filming. Another welcomed feature reportedly coming will be the ability to wirelessly charge your AirPods by placing the charging case on the back of the phone. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus owners have been enjoying this feature for some time now. No word if you will be able to charge other iPhones the same way, but it’s safe to assume that will be the case.

The new iPhone will look almost identical to its predecessor as far as its look cosmetically, but that’s where the similarities stop. They will come in more color options with some of sporting a matte finish. The phones will also be equipped with new shatter-resistance technology. The iPhone’s water-resistance ability will also be upgraded, allowing users to fully submerge their phones longer than 30 minutes.

The upgrade to iPhone XR will come with a second rear camera that will take improved portrait mode photos and add optimal zoom. It will also come in a new green finish.

See Also: Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro For Back-To-School Season

Underneath the hood for all three iPhone models will be Apples faster A13 processors to not only power the phone but help them handle augmented reality features. There will also be rear 3D cameras that will improve the devices’ AR capabilities.

Apple is not stopping there, they will also be announced updates to the Apple Watch with the arrival of watchOS 6 software. Fans of the wearable can also expect new case finishes to be announced as well as ceramic and titanium models.

Bloomberg also hinted at those premium AirPods that will cost more than the current $159 model will be announced as well. The expensive AirPods will reportedly be water-resistant and have noise-canceling capability. No word on if the optional wireless charging case will come standard. They are slated for a 2020 release, so if you don’t want to pick up a pair of PowerBeats Pros right now you’re gonna have to wait a tad bit longer.

Last but certainly not least, there will be an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros sporting camera and processor upgrades. Apple will also be doing away with the original 9.7-inch iPad replacing it with a less-powerful 10.2-inch design. The MacBook Pro will also see an update in size sporting a 16-inch screen while still remain close in comparison to the 15-inch model.

—

Photo: VCG / Getty

New Details Emerge About Apple’s Next iPhone, Water Resistant AirPods & Bigger MacBook, Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted August 23, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: