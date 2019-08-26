Black voices continue to be scarce in animation, and hopefully Disney can help rectify this with their upcoming flicks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the mega company debuted a few first looks at their D23 expo over the weekend, and one that’s sure to build anticipation is Pixar’s movie Soul.

The movie imagines that everyone on earth is born with a pre-installed soul that is formed and perfected in a cosmic realm. Jamie Foxx will play a middle-school music teacher named Joe on earth who’s yearning to play for legendary New York jazz club The Blue Note. After a wrong step into an open sewer grate, Joe converts back to his soul form in another realm, and now he has some existential work to do before making it big as a jazz player.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Just Announced: @iamjamiefoxx and Tina Fey will lead the cast of #PixarSoul, coming to theaters June 19, 2020. Here’s a first look at their characters, Joe Gardner and 22, and a new piece of concept art. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/4LTHAzalmE — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

The cast was revealed at D23 and also includes stars like Tina Fey, Daveed Diggs of Hamilton fame, and Questlove. Legendary actress Phylicia Rashad also has a voice in the movie.

The flick will have original jazz music from musician Jon Batiste and the score will come from Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who worked on The Social Network. The director of Up and Inside Out, Pete Doctor, will direct this film, along with co-director/writer Kemp Powers.

The movie is set to open on June 19, 2020. We’ll keep you posted as a trailer and poster are surely on the way!

Behind The Scenes: Jamie Foxx Leads Black Cast In Pixar Animation ‘Soul’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Royce Dunmore Posted 24 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: