Richard Pryor Jr. Says He Was Molested By Paul Mooney [Video]

The 58-year-old son of the famous comic didn't want to touch the alleged hit his father took out on Mooney, however.

If anyone thought the ordeal regarding Paul Mooney and the sexual abuse allegations he faces were going away anytime soon, think again. Richard Pryor Jr. said, in so many words, that he was indeed under the age of consent when a sexual encounter between him and Mooney occurred.

TMZ exclusively reports:

Our camera guy ran into Richard Pryor Jr. Tuesday in NYC and asked about Rashon Kahn’s allegations — about the sex, and Richard Sr. putting a $1 million hit on Mooney after finding out.

Richard Jr. didn’t want to touch the alleged hit, but he quickly said the sex with Mooney happened long before the ’80s … as the bodyguard had claimed. Jr. told us it happened when he was just a teenager. He never gave us a specific age, but afterward his rep told us it was definitely “under the age of consent.”

Our photog didn’t have that information in the field and asked Richard Jr. if the sex with Mooney was consensual. Watch the clip … Jr. let us know, in no uncertain terms, it could NOT have been consensual.

Mooney has already issued a statement saying that the alleged encounter did not happen.

