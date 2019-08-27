CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social Climate?

Poster For 'Martin'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Nostalgia must be a huge cash crop for these companies because every other day, there’s a remake or reboot in the works.

We’d love to see some shows return and get the chance to enjoy the cast once again, but let’s face it — some shows don’t need to be brought back. Some shows should be reintroduced to another generation, but some shouldn’t tamper with their classic legacy. So, where does Martin lie in that scenario?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

27 years ago to day, the classic sitcom aired, changing the way Black folks viewed comedy forever.

 

And according to Martin Lawrence‘s fiance, there may be a Martin reboot in the works. Back in 2018, Moradfar shared via Instagram that she got word from Martin himself that there was a ‘Martin’ reboot in the works.

 

Martin’s eye emoji comment insinuates that the rumors are true. However, times are different now and the world is way more sensitive than it use to be. Just think of how Tichina Arnold’s character, Pam, was portrayed on the show. She couldn’t get a man, was called every animal under the sun by Martin, and her “Beady Beads” and weave were the butt of every one of Lawrences jokes. 

These days, Martin would be considered an extremely problematic misogynist and chauvinist. Remember the classic episode when he dissed Gina on his radio show after just a few months of dating? 

 

Don’t get me wrong, Martin is still one of my favorite sitcoms of all time. However, as you grow up and put your childish ways behind, you tend to see the world differently. 

Martin Lawrence No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

 

What does his loyal fan base think about a reboot?

To reboot or not to reboot? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter and Facebook. Hit the flip to see what else folks had to say about a possible ‘Martin’ part deux.

Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social Climate? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Martin

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
You Wanna Travel More? Well Delta Is Looking…

From Fox5atlanta  Everyone has dreams of traveling the world, but unfortunately most of us can not afford it. Well, Delta…
08.28.19
Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant-Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores!  KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken”…
08.27.19
Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White…

Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being…
08.27.19
Police Removed Face Tattoos From Bank Heist Suspect’s…

Tyrone Lamont Allen has numerous tattoos on his face that witnesses aren’t sure they saw. Portland authorities claim an unidentified…
08.27.19
Klan Protest Kamala Harris’ Campaign Stop In Durham

Saturday evening in Durham, Democratic Candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke at the Founders Banquet for the Durham Committee on Affairs…
08.26.19
New Details Emerge About Apple’s Next iPhone, Water…

Apple’s worst-kept secret is its three new iPhone 11 models featuring that not so attractive triple-camera system on the back.…
08.26.19
Police Investigate Possible Noose At Oakland Elementary School

Early Wednesday morning, parents and school administrators came across a tangle of heavy rope hanging from a chainlink fence at…
08.26.19
Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted For Cocaine Possession

The Snowman plays for the New England Patriots? Today (Aug. 22), NFL safety Patrick Chung was indicted for cocaine possession…
08.23.19
Walmart Accused Of Racism For Locking Black Haircare…

"One poor girl was trying to look up products on her phone because you can’t even pick the products up…
08.23.19
School Colors Black Student’s Haircut With Sharpie For…

7th-grader “J.T.” showed up to Berry Miller Junior High School with a fresh new fade with an elaborate part cut…
08.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close