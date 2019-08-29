Flesh eating bacteria cases and illnesses have tripled since 1997.

Gross! According to experts the increase is caused by global warming which is allowing bacteria to survive a thrive in areas that were previously too cold. There have been cases up and down the Atlantic coast, across the golf states, the pacific north west and there have been several cases in Texas and Florida that resulted in death.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Jazzy Report: Flesh Eating Bacteria was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Jamai Harris Posted August 29, 2019

Also On Magic 95.9: