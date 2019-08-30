Garcelle Beauvais Becomes First Black Women To Join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

The Jamie Foxx Show star is not a housewife, nor even married, but she has made two trips down the aisle in the past, including to Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000 to Mike Nilon from 2001 to 2011.In the latter relationship, she ended up throwing in the towel after she found out Mike was having an affair in 2010. She sent an email to all of his co-workers, which was leaked to press, outing his infidelity.

“I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago,” she wrote in the email. “I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!”In 2015, she explained how she found out he was cheating.

“I forgot my phone at home. I said, ‘Hey, can I use your phone to call your mom?’ So, I went to go make the call and I saw, ‘I love you’ [on the phone],” she said on Oprah’s Where Are They Now? “I looked again, and I said, ‘What’s this?’ That’s pretty much how everything changed.”

After everything fell apart between she and Mike, the actress went to therapy and did the work to move past her anger for the sake of the couple’s twin boys, Jaid and Jax.

“I did all the things that they say you should do, because I didn’t want my adult drama to affect my kids,” she said. “I couldn’t have moved on and been a good parent and co-parent with him if I didn’t do those things. We’re doing the best we can for those boys. They deserve it.”

With all that being said, Garcelle can obviously bring/confront the drama when she joins the show, but we look forward to seeing what else she will be able to bring as the newest cast member of RHOBH (aside from much-needed blackness).

To be clear though, her choice to join the show doesn’t mean Garcelle’s acting career has hit a wall. She is getting a lot of work. She is appearing in Coming 2 America and has just joined the cast of the CBS All Access series, Tell Me a Story. Sounds like she’s about to collect all of the bags.