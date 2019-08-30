CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Just A Friend? Mario Fans Are Probing THIS Photo To Figure Out If He’s In A Relationship…

Stone Soul 2019: Mario

Source: courtesy of Empire / EMPIRE

The year is 2019 and women in Mario’s comment section are threatening to unfollow him for posting a photo of himself touching the hand of another woman.

You read that correctly.

Mario is causing a frenzy on Instagram after posting up photos from his birthday dinner. Mario does look GOODT still. The smooth operator is staring into the soul of the menu here but if you swipe the photo to the right, you see he’s touching hands with someone. This little detail had women leaving comments like “Now I gotta unfollow you”, “WHO HAND IS THAT” and “Harpo who dat woman?”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

So, who is the lucky lady, Rio? Hit the flip for more of Mario’s delicious birthday dinner photos.

Swipe to see it.

View this post on Instagram

But you on the desert menu though… 😋🥳

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

 

Mario looks like he’s ready to risk it all, or is it just us?

View this post on Instagram

On god! 🙏🏾🔮🙏🏾

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

 

Who took the picture??

View this post on Instagram

I got a lot say but I got more to do! 🗝’s

A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Just A Friend? Mario Fans Are Probing THIS Photo To Figure Out If He’s In A Relationship… was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Mario

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Christian Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ Cologne Ad Sparks Outrage From…

It is clear the staff at Christian Dior needs some sensitivity training. Their newest campaign has some colonizer undertones that…
09.04.19
Wedding Venue In Mississippi Refuses To Rent To…

LaKambria Welch, a Mississippi State University student, posted a video on Saturday of the owners of Boone’s Camp Event Hall…
09.04.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…

A woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell is suing after deputies and nurses reportedly ignored her cries…
09.04.19
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Demanding Chicken…

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a…
09.03.19
Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist…

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday,…
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…

A Black Central Texas man is suing American Airlines for allegedly kicking him off a flight so a dog could…
09.03.19
White Indiana Police Officer Punches A 17-Year-Old Black…

Many have called a video that surfaced on Facebook “disturbing;” it shows a white Indiana police officer aggressively punching a…
09.03.19
Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name…

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a…
09.03.19
Ohio Homeowner Fatally Shot Two Black Teenagers For…

Two Dayton, Ohio teenagers were shot and killed by a homeowner who thought they were trespassing on his property. According…
09.03.19
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…

Multiple employees of color from the clothing store claim they were told to stay away, while white workers from different…
08.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close