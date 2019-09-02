CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name Jab At Muslim Man, Lied About Apologizing

A man named Niquel Johnson, who goes by the name Aziz, had "ISIS" written on his drink order.

racism-Starbucks-US-POLITICS-RACISM-EDUCATION-STARBUCKS

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a patron who says staff in the store took a swipe at his name. Niquel Johnson, a 40-year-old Muslim man who goes by the name Aziz, says an employee at Starbucks wrote “ISIS” as his name and he adds that they also lied about speaking with his niece to issue an apology.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The Washington Post exclusively reports:

Niquel Johnson paid for three drinks in Philadelphia on Sunday, and in typical Starbucks fashion, an employee asked for his name. Johnson, 40, told them “Aziz,” his Islamic name pronounced ah-zeez. He has used it for 25 years — and “countless” times at that particular store.

But three unusual things happened on this occasion, he said. When his order was ready, a staffer announced them by drink type, not his name.

The second unusual part was the employee wrote his name as “ISIS” — the acronym for the Islamic terror group — in the printout attached to all three drinks.

Johnson didn’t even realize it until later, when a friend pointed it out at a bookstore.

“I was shocked and angry. I felt it was discrimination,” Johnson told The Washington Post on Friday.

The outlet writes that Starbucks claimed they spoke with Johnson’s niece and settled the matter. The kicker is that Johnson says whoever the company claims they spoke with, a woman named Alora, isn’t someone known to him in his life.

Johnson is considering legal action.

Photo: Getty

Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name Jab At Muslim Man, Lied About Apologizing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

islamophobia , Starbucks

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Demanding Chicken…

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a…
09.03.19
Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist…

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday,…
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…

A Black Central Texas man is suing American Airlines for allegedly kicking him off a flight so a dog could…
09.03.19
White Indiana Police Officer Punches A 17-Year-Old Black…

Many have called a video that surfaced on Facebook “disturbing;” it shows a white Indiana police officer aggressively punching a…
09.03.19
Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name…

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a…
09.03.19
Ohio Homeowner Fatally Shot Two Black Teenagers For…

Two Dayton, Ohio teenagers were shot and killed by a homeowner who thought they were trespassing on his property. According…
09.03.19
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…

Multiple employees of color from the clothing store claim they were told to stay away, while white workers from different…
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…

Five months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of…
08.30.19
Boy, 8, Wounded By Stray Bullet From Gunfight…

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg by a stray bullet during a gunfight between his mother’s boyfriend and…
08.30.19
White TV Anchor Compared Co-Anchor To An Ape,…

A white television anchor got a strong lesson in how words can harm Black people when racial sensitivities aren’t acknowledged,…
08.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close