Put ‘Em To Work: R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Reportedly Raising Funds To Spring For Super Lawyer

Kelly and his team are hoping to acquire the services of Tom Mesereau, who was able to get Michael Jackson acquitted of child molestation charges.

Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

The girlfriends of R. Kelly are hoping to help out their jailed boo by reportedly hoping to secure funds to hire the services of a powerful lawyer. Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage are working some angles in the industry to secure book deals and other avenues so that Kelly can hire the services of the attorney that got Michael Jackson off from facing child molestation charges.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to Kelly’s girlfriends/alleged sex slaves tell TMZ … they’re joining forces to help Kelly scrounge up the funds to hire the attorney who got Michael Jackson acquitted in his child molestation trial — Tom Mesereau.

We’re told the ladies have a couple potential projects in the works that could land them a big payday — including a book deal — and their plan is to put that money toward the Mesereau fund … along with Kelly’s general defense fund.

Our sources say Joycelyn and Azriel have just hired reps who are reaching out to media outlets to score some paid interviews. None are scheduled yet … but we’re told there’s some interest.

The outlet adds that the goals of Clary and Savage could be a longshot as they’re having some difficulty in acquiring a talent manager that could get them in some rooms to pitch their ideas. Mesereau doesn’t come cheap so this could be a long uphill climb.

