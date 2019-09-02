TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist Is Killed in Drive-By [Video]

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday, the 20-year-old was organizing a youth basketball tournament in Moody Park to promote peace.

A day later, Jackson was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, across the street from the park she had been dancing and laughing in less than 24 hours before.

Vaun Mayes, founder of Program the Parks MKE, which put on the Saturday event, said Jackson was at her best on Saturday.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Tay was glowing. She was happy. She was dancing,” Mayes told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “We had youth ambassador shirts made and she was so excited about that, and that’s what makes it worse. That she’s gone just a day later.”

“She had an amazing talent,” Tom Schneider, executive director of Children’s Outing Association Youth & Family Centers of Milwaukee, said Monday night.

“But she had more than talent,” Schneider said. “She had heart.”

Local attorney Michael Hupy offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Jackson’s death. According to Milwaukee’s Fox 6 News, Hupy serves on the board of the COA Youth and Family Centers, an organization Jackson volunteered with.

See Also: Age Is Nothing But A Number: 19-Year-Old To Become Lawmaker In Milwaukee

Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist Is Killed in Drive-By [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

crime , Milwaukee

Videos
Latest
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Demanding Chicken…

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a…
09.03.19
Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist…

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday,…
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…

A Black Central Texas man is suing American Airlines for allegedly kicking him off a flight so a dog could…
09.03.19
White Indiana Police Officer Punches A 17-Year-Old Black…

Many have called a video that surfaced on Facebook “disturbing;” it shows a white Indiana police officer aggressively punching a…
09.03.19
Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name…

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a…
09.03.19
Ohio Homeowner Fatally Shot Two Black Teenagers For…

Two Dayton, Ohio teenagers were shot and killed by a homeowner who thought they were trespassing on his property. According…
09.03.19
Were Black And Latino Old Navy Workers Hidden…

Multiple employees of color from the clothing store claim they were told to stay away, while white workers from different…
08.30.19
Alex Trebek To Return To ‘Jeopardy’ After Finishing…

Five months after he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of…
08.30.19
Boy, 8, Wounded By Stray Bullet From Gunfight…

An 8-year-old boy was shot in the leg by a stray bullet during a gunfight between his mother’s boyfriend and…
08.30.19
White TV Anchor Compared Co-Anchor To An Ape,…

A white television anchor got a strong lesson in how words can harm Black people when racial sensitivities aren’t acknowledged,…
08.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close