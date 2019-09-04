D.L.’s Top 10 Signs That You’re Too Comfortable With Your Man

It’s great to be comfortable with your man. But are you too comfortable? Being too comfortable is never a good thing, and can kill the romance in relationships. If you shave your privates in front of him, put lube on the grocery list, or ask him to wash his man parts you are way too comfortable.

Jamai Harris Posted September 4, 2019

