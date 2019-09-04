CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy Special Aimed For T.V. Or Streaming

She's fully prepared to make fun of her own life and others.

Paper Magazine 2011 Nightlife Awards

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Wendy Williams is not stopping anytime soon, despite health issues and marriage woes. Along with gearing up for a biopic, Wendy is lending her voice to the stand-up comedy world with an upcoming special she’s shopping around to premium networks and streaming platforms.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

According to Deadline, Wendy is pushing the special fresh off her own live stand-up tour earlier this year. The T.V. special will be called Wendy Williams & Friends Presents: For The Record and the 90-minute show will feature Wendy’s take on a variety of topics. Of course, she’ll tackle the ups and downs of her own life, but she’ll also tackle the tabloid headlines similar to how she operates on The Wendy Williams Show. The special will also include other stand-ups like Royale Watkins, Carmen Barton, Mark Viera and newcomer Kristen Sivills. 

The special will be produced by Back Roads Entertainment, which is responsible for BET’s 50 Cent show 50 Central.

See Also: Wendy Williams Squashes Beef With Nene Leakes At Strip Club?

Wendy explained:

“Listen, people are talking about me and my life, but they have no idea. And since comedy has always been the best source of therapy for me, I’m using this special to tell some really good stories and have my comedian friends do some great comedy we can all relate to.”

It should definitely be a “Hot Topic” once released.

Now to find the right network!

Bow Wow Body Shamed Wendy Williams, Tiny Rapper Slandered Yet Again
13 photos

Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy Special Aimed For T.V. Or Streaming was originally published on globalgrind.com

wendy williams

Videos
Latest
Bag Collection: Ezekiel Elliott Is The Highest-Paid Running…

It appeared that star running back Ezekiel Elliott would never reach a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, opting to hold…
09.05.19
Black Fathers Attempt To Do Their Daughters’ Hair…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YpEVCzjPVQY   In the average household, mothers are typically responsible for doing their daughters’ hair. That’s why when we see…
09.05.19
Christian Dior’s ‘Sauvage’ Cologne Ad Sparks Outrage From…

It is clear the staff at Christian Dior needs some sensitivity training. Their newest campaign has some colonizer undertones that…
09.04.19
Wedding Venue In Mississippi Refuses To Rent To…

LaKambria Welch, a Mississippi State University student, posted a video on Saturday of the owners of Boone’s Camp Event Hall…
09.04.19
Woman Sues After Being Forced To Deliver Baby…

A woman who gave birth alone in her jail cell is suing after deputies and nurses reportedly ignored her cries…
09.04.19
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees Demanding Chicken…

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Overnight, police in Southeast Houston are investigating after a…
09.03.19
Milwaukee Community Offers $25,000 Reward After Young Activist…

Quanita “Tay” Jackson had already made a name for herself in Milwaukee as an anti-violence activist and organizer. Last Saturday,…
09.03.19
Black Man Suing American Airlines for Being Kicked…

A Black Central Texas man is suing American Airlines for allegedly kicking him off a flight so a dog could…
09.03.19
White Indiana Police Officer Punches A 17-Year-Old Black…

Many have called a video that surfaced on Facebook “disturbing;” it shows a white Indiana police officer aggressively punching a…
09.03.19
Starbucks In Philly Under Fire For Islamophobic Name…

Once again, a Starbucks in Philadelphia is under fire for making another racist inference according to the claims of a…
09.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close